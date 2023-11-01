Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said that in the last 24 hours Russia had bombed 118 locations in ten regions of Ukraine. At the moment the information provided by the Ukrainian government has not been independently verified: according to Klymenko it would be the largest number of cities and villages attacked in a single day by the Russian army since the beginning of the year.

According to local authorities, two people were killed in the attacks, one in the Kharkiv region, in north-eastern Ukraine, and one in the Kherson region, further south. Instead, the bombing of a refinery in Kremenchuk, in the central part of the country, caused a large fire which was controlled within a few hours. Ukraine also said it had shot down some drones and missiles sent from Russia and aimed at its territory.