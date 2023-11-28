Ukraine: wave of explosive drone attacks on Kiev

A wave of explosive drone strikes hit Kiev at dawn. The Ukrainian authorities reported that at least two people were injured. “Right now there are two affected people in the Solomyansky district. Both received medical assistance on site,” Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

An apartment building in the neighborhood was damaged by falling debris and emergency services are working to extract two women from the rubble, added the mayor. Several fires were reported in the same neighborhood, including one in a kindergarten. Debris from drones shot down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense also fell on the Pechersky district. These are Iranian-made Shahed drones, local authorities said.

What Kiev has been suffering for ”six hours” is ”the worst attack conducted by the Russian military with Iranian drones over the capital of Ukraine since the large-scale invasion of Russia began”. Mykhailo Shamanov, head of the military administration of the Ukrainian capital, said this on Telegram.

But in the meantime, as Il Foglio explains, aThe number of those who would like Ukraine to accept negotiations to end the war is growing. “Yesterday Bild published an article that was widely quoted because it tells of a “secret plan” by Germany and the United States – the two countries that spend the most militarily and financially to support Ukrainian defense against Vladimir Putin’s aggression – to give Kyiv the bare minimum to maintain the front line while they wait for Volodymyr Zelensky to understand that he cannot win, it is better to come to terms. In essence: a “frozen” conflict, the same one that we accepted in 2014 and which only had the frozen Western determination to repel Russia’s offensive”.

The paper continues: “The party of inevitable negotiations has expanded greatly in the last month and a half, thanks to: the Middle Eastern crisis, lto the Ukrainian counter-offensive without clear successes, the decisions postponed to Europe on munitions and funds to be allocated, the pressure on the American Congress by the Republicans who want to reduce support for Kyiv to go against what they define as “Biden’s war” and the Putin’s speech to the G20 maliciously misunderstood as a peace offer”.

