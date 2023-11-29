Ukraine has been hit by an intense winter storm with snowfall reaching 2 meters in some places: the most affected areas were those in the south of the country. Furthermore, last Sunday they were reported wind gusts up to 105 km/h. After three days of cold and snowstorms, at least 10 dead and 23 injured were reported, including two children. Thousands of people remained without electricity.

Ukraine, the winter storm creates heavy victims and serious inconveniences: Crimea occupied by Russia is also affected

Victims of the violent winter storm were recorded in the regions of Odessa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kiev. The inconveniences suffered by the electricity line were severe over 400 settlements in 11 regions without electricity and more than 1,500 rescuers who tried to reach thousands of people in need of help.

The storm also hit the Crimea occupied, prompting Russian-appointed officials to announce the state of emergency in at least 10 municipalities. The bad winter weather has left around 93,000 people in Crimea without electricity and cut off water supply to 245 villages.

The snowfall will continue in these days with even more abundant accumulations than last weekend

The bad winter weather continues in Ukraine where a powerful low pressure system will also be unleashed today heavy snowfall, winds and rain. Total snow accumulations of this second phase of severe weather are forecast to be highest in the southwestern mountainous regions of Ivano-Frankivsk e Zakapattiawhere the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warned of “considerable danger” of avalanches.