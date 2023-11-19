War in Ukraine, Xi and Putin take the global stage. Analyses

In a world where everything moves quickly, especially news, we can highlight two of particular importance: the meeting between the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and the President of the United States Joe Bidenand the St. Petersburg International Forumattended by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

At the end of the APEC meeting of San Francisco, the Biden-Xi summit went as expected: agreements on the drug Fentanyl, produced in China and widespread in the United States, on some economic issues and on the use of artificial intelligence. More important is the declared detente in war relations in the South China Sea. There was no discussion of the most burning issues, such as Ukraine and Palestine.

On one side, Biden taught us that it is no longer a “mortal sin” try to deal with who he himself defined as a “dictator”. On the other hand, Xi Jinping has shown us determination in wanting to indicate China as a great and indispensable international interlocutor, at least on an economic and military level. It can be said that it was not a cordial meeting, but a relaxed, professional and diplomatic one, whose usefulness remained profoundly ambiguous, giving the impression that the two Superpowers intended to “sniff” each other, faced with a near future that remains very uncertain.

Despite the sanctions, a Russian delegation was invited to San Franciscoled by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Minister Maria Zakharova, who commented: “The United States has begun to signal its willingness to engage in a pragmatic and informal dialogue with us, even if behind the scenes.”

In the meantime, all observers witness the involution of the Ukraine issue, where Zelensky is increasingly weak and alone, in fear of a definitive Western about-face, which would soon make him lose the war with Russia. This is demonstrated by the timely arrival, on an urgent mission, of CIA director William Burns in Kiev. The former comedian’s regime is risking collapse, also due to internal conflicts and insurmountable victims. Will it be declared defeat for Zelensky or is a coup d’état approaching?

After the EU’s sudden slowdown in guaranteeing armaments and further aid to Kiev, the White House press office issued a statement announcing that President Joe Biden has signed the law called “Further Appropriations and Other Funding Extension for 2024 Act”, the contents of which had already been approved by both houses of the United States Congress, which provides federal agencies with appropriations for the fiscal year 2024, which does not provide aid to Ukraine and Israel.

Vladimir Putin attended the St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum, where he criticized “vulgar globalization” and cultural expansion, stressing that they have increased the potential for conflict in the world. He underlined the good health of Russian finances compared to European ones, announcing that at the end of the year the country’s growth will be above 3%.

“Russia – declared Putin with satisfaction – increased spending on culture 20 times in 10 years”, stigmatizing certain Western cancel culture, which also tried to interfere in Russian art and literature. Finally, he promised a major effort in the sense of identity to limit the use of foreign words in public space, including advertising and the media. Putin tenaciously defended “the value of cultural diversity for a just multipolar world”, and said that “declaring someone’s exclusivity in human society is unacceptable; people cannot be divided into first and second class, like meat ” and declares Russia ready for a multipolar world. To the question: “Should Russia close its window on Europe?”, the Russian President responded sagaciously: “If it’s windy you can close it a little so you don’t get cold“.

