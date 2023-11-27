loading…

Ukraine’s military admits Russian kamikaze drones are now harder to detect. Photo/REUTERS

KYIV – Ukrainian military admits kamikaze drones Russia it is now harder to detect because it has an unusual black hue and is coated in carbon that absorbs radar signals.

This admission was made by Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Inhat on Sunday.

“Now we see they use carbon, a material that absorbs radar signals, and also they paint it black. “This will complicate the work of our air defense, namely the visuals of mobile firefighting groups,” said Ihnat as quoted by the Ukrinform news agency, Monday (27/11/2023).

However, Ihnat claimed that this did not prevent air defense units from effectively shooting down almost all of the Russian kamikaze drones.

“Despite possible visual similarities, the Shahed drone launched in the latest attack is not the new variant believed to be produced by Iran,” Inhat said.

In September, Russian forces used around 500 drones to attack Ukrainian territory, Ihnat said in late October.

According to Inhat, currently, the number of drones used by Moscow has decreased somewhat, which indicates that the enemy is gathering sufficient supplies.

“Drones are used not only to attack critical infrastructure facilities but also the military facilities they wish to attack. You see they also tried to attack the airfield. Why are fewer (drones) being used? Yes, there were 500 in September. Therefore, it is possible that at present the enemy does not have the ability to build up large numbers, and it is possible that they will try to launch them in October in a closed manner in different directions and from different directions—from the north, from the southeast, and from the south, and “Maybe they want to return the stock used in September,” added Ihnat.

Asked about increasing production and modernization of Shahed drones in Russia, Ihnat said: “As I said, they used more than 500 units in September, so (stocks) have to be restored, maybe the factories are not yet operating at the capacity they want to achieve or Iran may not provide the amount of supplies they want to continue these attacks.”

“Believe me, when there is enough, they will all be launched here because these weapons are a drain on our air defenses, they sometimes hit targets, so they will use them. They are probably taking a break now to gather the numbers they need to attack our infrastructure “As for modernization, it will take place, the weaknesses and strengths of each type of weapon will be studied in real combat. And with the Shahed drone, they will definitely start to make some improvements,” he explained.

