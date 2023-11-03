In recent weeks Ugo Ugochukwu has taken part in the end-of-season Formula 3 tests with Carlin, thus getting his first taste of what awaits him in Macau, where this month he will take to the track with Trident for the legendary F3 World Cup event.

However, next year the junior driver of the McLaren Formula 1 team will not move up directly to F3, but will make the transition to the Formula Regional by Alpine European Championship, where he will occupy the seat vacated by Andrea Kimi Antonelli in Prema, with the latter in direction Formula 2 after winning the title in 2023.

The American recently won the Prema Euro 4 Championship and finished second in the Italian Formula 4 championship standings in his second year in single-seaters, given that in 2022 he took part in British F4 with Carlin, where he finished third .

Photo by: acisportitalia.it

#3 Ugochukwu Ugo, Tatuus F.4 T421

“After a successful year in F4, I am delighted to announce that next season I will be moving up to the Formula Regional European Championship with Prema Racing. I look forward to taking on this new challenge in my career and, with the continued support of McLaren Driver Development Program, I am sure we will have another good year together,” Ugochukwu said.

Prema has won the last two FRECA titles with Dino Beganovic and Andrea Kimi Antonelli: “We are extremely pleased to announce Ugo for the 2024 FRECA season,” said Rene Rosin, Prema Team Principal.

“He has demonstrated his potential in F4 this year, achieving wins and stand-out performances at key moments, which makes him a good prospect for next year. Over the last two seasons we have great results in the series and it looks like in 2024 we will have more new strong lineup. We can’t wait to start preparations.”

