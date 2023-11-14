“Differently young people” like myself (which in general refers to those born between the 70s and 80s), cannot help but remember Ufo Robot Goldrake (or Grendizer in Japan), a Japanese cartoon released in the early 70s also in Italy, which like Ken the Warrior, Tiger Man and many others, left its mark on an entire generation in the following years. Finally today Endroad e Microids they bring to our consoles a video game dedicated to this iconprecisely UFO Robot Grendizer: the Feast of Wolveswhich we will tell you about in the review.

As in the other series dedicated to the so-called “robots”, the story is reflected in the eternal struggle between good and evil. and specifically the Grendizer cartoon – and the game that is inspired by the same events – tells of the prince Duke Fleed (code name Journalist), originally from the planet Fleed and forced to flee to Earth following the attack of Vega’s enemy forces. This with the help of his friend Alcor he was born in professor Procton gives life to Grendizer, to be able to defeat evil and therefore save all of humanity and the planet. Obviously everyone will be present secondary characters of the cartoon including Venusia and many others.

Grendizer, like many other Japanese robots (Jeeg Steel Robot, Mazinger Z, Daitarn 3, Voltes V and others) does not have never had a video game adaptation worthy of note, if not within the Super Robot Wars or Taisen saga. In this, more or less all the most famous Japanese robots met, united to defeat evil in completely strategic games and only in Japanese (until a few years ago, when they were finally translated into English too). As a result, the game’s release event is nothing short of unmissable for fans of the era.

A different game than usual…

Developers Enroad wanted to create an unreleased game that would look back the original story of the cartoon Japanese animated film, complete with original music and exceptionally well-made Italian dubbing, with the iconic voices and the special attacks so dear to fans. It is a open map action game where, in various settings you will have the opportunity to use Grendizer. Not only that, however, but also his friend Alcor, piloting his TFO space disk in real vertical shooting sessions like Ikaruga, or lo Spacer of Grendizer in 3D shooting sessions, and also directly Grendizer itself in 3D, who will be able to freely explore these environments. During exploration we will be able to search for collectibles, or carry out activities such as rescuing civilians or escorting helicopters and ships, protecting them from enemies and fighting. Clearly we will be able to use the iconic attacks of the cartoon, obviously including theSpace Halberdil Spinning Fist and many more.

These attacks will be alternated with punches, giving rise to real punches combo, essential for killing enemy robot warriors. Each of them is characterized by different attacks and unique methods of being destroyed.

Similarly to action games like God of War (meaning the classic trilogy released between PS2 and PS3), you will have to learn by heart the movements of the enemies, between dodges and counterattacks, but also between mandatory QTE (Quick Time Event) style combinations in order to be able to damage. In fact, many of them will have armor, which in order to be damaged will require the pressure of various people attacks available to Grendizer who will vary from a space halberd, to simple fists, but also to the iconic heart-shaped ray that has always been present on our protagonist’s chest. As for bossfightavailable after completing all the missions of a given location, they will all be made up of two phasesin which you will have to learn the boss’s movements in order to defeat him.

From the point of view of difficulty, UFO Robot Grendizer: the Feast of Wolves does not give the possibility to choose, but during the almost ten hours needed to finish the game, it didn’t seem particularly difficult and we rarely died except by our own distraction.

Despite this, however, we found it to be a lot of fun and we absolutely recommend it to people fans of the genre and obviously to the lovers of this immortal robot from the 70s. To make things even easier for you (even though they were already easy) there is obviously the possibility of strengthen attacks the aforementioned; we will do this between one mission and another, or by going to the base, or at other specific points during the levels of the game.

The perfect game on Grendizer?

Unfortunately, despite the goodness of what was written, the game is far from greatbut rather it is made with a graphics engine worthy of the PS2 (but we are on PS5! Ed.), which absolutely does not manage what appears on the screen, including textures that appear late, whether those of the ground, trees or buildings, or other architectural creations. Furthermore, graphic bugs with enemies being swallowed up in the ground, daring collisions that take place in the air, and other issues relating to the framerate not being up to today’s standards. If we then consider that the game certainly doesn’t have amazing graphics, but is actually poor in detail on all fronts, the performance cannot be good. If that’s not enough, there’s also one massive dose of spelling errors in Italian. However, as mentioned at the beginning, we would like to point out the excellent dubbing in the local language, as well as the original music of the cartoon and the theme song recreated with the game’s graphics engine.

We could define this game as a mere commercial operation from a nostalgic point of view, which aims to sell the title exclusively to that niche of today’s adults who loved this robot when they were children. Unfortunately, the studio and Microids have poorly exploited a very famous IP, with a fun game on the gameplay side, which however is not in line with the price offered on the market.