Ufo Robot: Grendizer – The Feast of Wolvesthe new ENROAD production published by Microids, lands today on PC and consoleready to lead fans and players into the setting created by Go Nagai, the author of the animated series and manga.

Inside, the player will explore a new dimension where the iconic beasts of Vega, like Dam Dam and Gorgon, come to life. Players will be involved in a varied universe, taking the opportunity to deepen their knowledge of the saga. And you will also be able to master Alcor’s TFO, scovering the power of the Space Disc and the dynamism of the spinning fist.

