The Bianconeri coach presented tomorrow evening’s match against the Devil in a press conference. Here are his statements

Gabriele Cioffi presented tomorrow evening’s match against Milan in a press conference. The Bianconeri are called to score points at San Siro, both to lift the table and to boost team morale. In fact, in case of failure to win it would be a negative record of consecutive matches without winning, 15.

How do you prepare for the match against Milan?

“We started from everything we did well against Cagliari. I had no doubts from those who played, they confirmed their potential to me.”

“Adam has been out for many months and therefore his recovery must be done cautiously. He wasn’t ready to play but will be available against Milan. Having him with us is important. His match on Wednesday was the locker room man.”

Cioffi on Samardzic

How did Samardzic see it?

“I don’t care about the transfer market. If he goes away or stays and becomes the flag of Udinese, I don’t care. I care what he does tomorrow, if he plays, for the team. He has the same chance to play as the others.”

Will Pereyra-Success be the attacking pairing?

“Lucca came in very well and scored, Thauvin made a lot of movements and correct readings against Cagliari. That’s the doubt I have.”

How are Davis and Kristensen?

“Davies he had a nagging calf injury, for a boy of his build there’s no point in being exploited. You have to keep it still to avoid relapses. Kristensen instead let’s try to force it for tomorrow, otherwise next week.

November 3, 2023 (modified November 3, 2023 | 1:06 pm)

