Ubisoft has decided to suspend active advertising campaigns on Xthe social network formerly known as Twitter now owned by Elon Musk.

As reported by journalist Stephen Totilo on Axios, the French publisher joins Apple, IBM, Disney and Warner Bros Discovery and other companies that paused their respective campaigns after Elon Musk allegedly supported anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Furthermore, according to a recent report by Media Matters, the advertisements of the companies just mentioned would have been shown next to posts by white supremacists and far-right militants. In the case of Ubisoft, the company from beyond the Alps was carrying on an advertising campaign dedicated to Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR. A spokesperson for the French company confirmed that this campaign has been paused.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Linda Yaccarino denied the report of Media Matters stating that the information published by the site in recent days would have been manipulated.

Previous article

Pinball M coming out at the end of the month, La Cosa pinball machine revealed