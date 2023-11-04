It’s been two years since Ubisoft released the sixth installment of the Far Cry franchise. This new adventure gave us a villain played by the legendary Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), a huge region called Yara and several DLCs that far exceeded the experience of the base game.

Now the company has announced that says goodbye to Far Cry 6 forever: there will be no more new content or updates. It is important to note that this termination does not affect the online functions of the video game, contrary to what has recently happened with 10 old video games from the same company. In other words: the revolution in Yara is over.

Thanks to the millions of players who have joined the fight! Your adventures can continue in Yara without interruption to online services, however, the development team will not be making any further updates for Far Cry 6.

It’s not all bad news. We have several incredible DLCs left that far surpass the main story: the three rogue-lite stories of Vaas Montenegro (Far Cry 3), Joseph Seed (Far Cry 5) and Pagan Min (Far Cry 4), the special missions of Rambo, Stranger Things and Danny Trejo, and finally the Wayless Between Worlds mode.

And now that? While rumors spread about a Far Cry 7we know that we have Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora just around the corner, an experience that is not as far away as we could imagine from what we saw in Far Cry: Primal. In short: there will be no more new content for Far Cry 6.

