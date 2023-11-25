Discover what Ubisoft has prepared for all those players who pre-order Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be Ubisoft’s next big release

Join the conversation

Ubisoft has published a new video in which it is announced what players will get for the reservation of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, one of the most anticipated video games of this year. However, Ubisoft finally it has not surprised and will not give you anything that leaves you completely speechless. During the month of March, some information about this additional content related to Ubisoft’s next open world were leaked, but now that it’s officially revealed, it looks like it’s just as disappointing as players first thought.

Discover what Ubisoft has prepared for all those players who pre-order Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

If you decide to book Avatar: Pandora’s Borders, you won’t get exclusive early access or an extra mission. If you pre-order the game, you will receive an exclusive cosmetic pack called Child of Two Worlds. This refers to the fact that the protagonist of the game is a Na’vi raised under GDR conditions. Now that video games have much more bumpy launches, players tend to wait to see how they evolve and don’t usually book like crazy. It is possible that many players may be interested in these cosmetics and may want to pre-order Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Just a few days ago, Ubisoft announced the end of development of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which has just reached the gold phase and means that it can begin production of the discs that will be included in the physical editions of the video game. What we know about this Avatar video game is that it will be set in the unexplored Pandora Western Frontierwhere the protagonist is of Na’vi origin, but has grown up with the RDA. After fifteen years, the character is free again, but feels that he is between strangers who are from your own world.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will arrive next December 7th for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC y PS5.

Join the conversation