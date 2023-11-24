The French company has introduced advertising and pop-up ads in some of its games. The best example is the Assassin’s Creed from a few years ago, on PlayStation and Xbox.

This year we have enjoyed one of the Assassin’s Creed most effective in the saga. It may not be on the level of Valhalla (a high point), but players are delighted with the classic flavor that Assassin’s Creed Mirage has.

Available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC, this installment starring Basim is a clear successor to the first Assassin’s Creed, leaving aside the open world and RPG touches from previous deliveries.

In yours, Assassin’s Creed Mirage It is an absolute triumph. If you don’t have it yet, you can take advantage of the 20% discount offer for Black Friday 2023 in digital stores.

However, there is a sector of fans upset with Ubisoft. Not because of the quality of the game, but because of a practice that they dropped a long time ago (along with other companies), and that is now a reality: advertising within games.

We are not talking about a window in the menu, but about a popup ad that appears in Assassin’s Creed Mirage without us expecting it.

Ads arrive in video games

First of all, I can confirm that this also happens with the installments prior to EA Sports FC 24. Specifically, in FIFA 23 there is also a pop-up ad about the discount on the new delivery.

In this Reddit post, a player has shared a short clip of about 10 seconds. In the video, you can see how the player wants to enter the map… and is assaulted by this pop-up ad.

It is true that we can close it immediately, but it is still annoying that it appears when we open the menu. The clip is from a previous Assassin’s Creed game on Xbox.

Far and reddit

This is not a movement specific to Microsoft, because a user said that it happened to him on PS5 last night. Ubisoft is quietly promoting Assassin’s Creed Mirage in its previous games, it’s a fact.

There is no way (in principle) to remove these ads. It is intended that players of previous installments decide to buy AC Mirage, betting on intrusive advertising.

Ubisoft is not the only company following this path. Others, such as EA and Activision, adopt the same formula. Will video games become massive ”ads” without us being able to do anything?

Having said all that, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is one of the best games of the year (yes, there are many), and it will delight the most veteran fans of the saga. You can play it in PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC. We’ll see if Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a new hit for Ubisoft.