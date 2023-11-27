After all the controversy that Ubisoft faced last week with the issue of ads that appeared in the middle of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey games, the company, apparently to correct the mistake and do a little damage control, decided to give away one of the titles in the saga for free for PC users.

This is Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate, which was released in 2015 and takes us to London to tell the story of the assassin brothers Jacob and Every Frye on their mission to free the city from the control of the Templars. This was the first time we were allowed to bring more than one main character along during the adventure.

The game has a rating of 76 on Metacritic and although it is not considered among the best in the franchise, it has very notable elements such as the DLC that allows us to hunt down the infamous Jack the Ripper. Furthermore, this would be the last one I would use “the classic formula” of Assassin’s Creed before the RPG elements that we began to see after the release of Origins in 2017 were introduced.

These are the steps to achieve it

First, you must go to the official Ubisoft website and create an account if you don’t have one yet. Then, you have to enter this link that will take you to the window where they offer the promotion.

Click on Ubisoft Connect PC, this way you can link the account you just created and the title will be added to your library permanently. The offer is available from September 27 to December 6, so don’t waste time and get it immediately after you finish reading this note.

It is clear that companies are already preparing for the Christmas season and we hope that more gifts of this style will come from others and that there will not be a similar situation like Sony’s with Playstation Plus.

What do you think of this Assassin’s Creed game if you have already played it?

