Through social networks, players have begun to criticize Ubisoft because some have shared videos showing how during their Assassin’s Creed Odyssey gaming sessions an advertisement appeared promoting the latest game in the saga.

The recordings show how while I was pausing the game to take a look at the map, a window suddenly appeared offering a 20% Black Friday discount to buy the Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This only occurred in the Xbox and PlayStation versions.

Advertising within video games themselves is not at all new. Generally, in the same menus there is a small tab where you can see the latest news from the company (such as Doom Eternal, an example of which you can see in the following image to the right of its menu). But this intrusive way of placing ads does not make people at all happy when they see how this type of advertising is already implemented in applications like YouTube or Spotify.

The big difference is that these are free and if you pay for the premium version they will no longer appear, while in this case we are referring to a product for which you already paid a good sum of money and continue with these questionable practices. “This sets a dark precedent. Ads within the triple A”, commented the popular user La Caverna del Gamer.

The situation has generated a lot of outrage within the community. “Hey Ubisoft, do we really pay $60 to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey or to watch ads? Forced advertising in games is nonsense, it is not a future we want!!” wrote @NatalyaSirinova in your X account.

Apparently it was all a misunderstanding

Regarding this, the French video game company came out to declare that it was all a technical error. “We have been informed that some players encountered pop-up ads while playing certain Assassin’s Creed titles yesterday (…) This was the result of a bug that we fixed as soon as we became aware of the problem,” Ubisoft spokesperson Fabien Darrigues told the outlet. The Verge.

Besides, the official Assassin’s Creed account in X he detailed what the problem was. “Our intention was to show a promotion for Mirage as part of the franchise news in the menu of the other games. However, the bug caused it to appear in one of our menus during games.”

It seems that for now the bullet has been dodged, even if the “technical error” was an excuse given by the company to avoid further criticism, we only hope that these reactions let companies know that ideas like these will never be accepted.

