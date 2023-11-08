In what we can consider as “a terrible year” for the video game industry, not even Ubisoft proves to be unscathed by the wave of layoffs that is indiscriminately affecting numerous development studios and publishers.

According to what was reported by My cityUbisoft has fired as many as 98 people employed in its Canadian studios, including administrative, IT and Hybride teams, the studio specializing in special effects and computer graphics that worked on, among others, The Mandalorian. The company confirmed that it is in the midst of an internal reorganization aimed at optimizing resources, so as to make production more sustainable.

Ubisoft then made it known that other positions will be eliminated at its Canadian studios, bringing the total number of dismissed employees to 124 across the entire organization of the company.

