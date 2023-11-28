Suara.com – Ubisoft is giving away the Assassins Creed Syndicate PC game for free. Just claim it via Ubisoft Store, you can claim and play it as a free game.

As officially announced by Ubisoft via its social media account, Assassins Creed Syndicate can be obtained for free.

But make sure to claim Assassins Creed Syndicate as a free game on the Ubisoft Store before December 6, 2023.

“Ubisoft Store is giving away free digital copies of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate for PC now through December 6. To take advantage of this giveaway, visit the Ubisoft Store homepage to redeem your copy.” wrote Ubisoft in its announcement, (28/11/2023)

Make sure to install and log in to the Ubisoft Connect application first, a banner will appear to get this free game.

Or you can also go to the official Ubisoft Store website, or via the link: https://store.ubisoft.com/ie/assassin-s-creed-syndicate/56c4947988a7e300458b45c6.html?lang=en-ZW

Make sure you have logged in to your Ubisoft account to get the Assassins Creed Syndicate PC game. Create one first if you don’t have an account yet.

Assassins Creed Syndicate

Like other Assassin’s Creed series, this game presents an exploration that links several important moments in history.

Assassins Creed Syndicate will be set against the backdrop of the Industrial Revolution in London, England, and is still related to the Templar Order.

In this PC game, players will explore London as twins Jacob and Evie Frye. There you will build an underground gang to weaken the Templars.

While facing the Templars and building the Gang, your job as an Assassin is also to track down the whereabouts of the Piece of Eden.

Like other Assassin’s Creed games, in this PC game you will also meet real figures in history such as Charles Darwin, Charles Dickens, Alexander Graham Bell, and many more.

Therefore, immediately get and play Assassins Creed Syndicate as a free game from the Ubisoft Store.