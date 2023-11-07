Ubisoft Montreal says goodbye to more than 100 workers as part of a team restructuring.

Ubisoft announces a new wave of layoffs

2023 is being the worst year for the video game industry, at least for its workers. In addition to the more than 6,000 layoffs in the sector, new departures continue to follow. On this occasion, the editor of Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft Montreal, has announced new cuts, Kotaku confirms. The company has decided fire 98 people in their offices as part of a “reorganization” of its general and administrative teams.

“Ubisoft is conducting a collective layoff at its Montreal headquarters. By consolidating these functions across Canada, Ubisoft will be able to optimize its resources to be more sustainable in the long term”, explains the company in a notice to the Quebec government. In this way, the company also eliminated additional positions in other Canadian offices, bringing 124 layoffs in total throughout the company.

Ubisoft explains that these types of decisions are not taken lightly and, as is often the case in these cases, it will provide comprehensive support to all those affected. “We also want to share our utmost gratitude and respect for his many contributions to the company. This restructuring does not affect our production teams“, they explain in the statement.

It should be remembered that Ubisoft Montreal is the publisher’s largest internal development team, to the point of being one of the largest studios in the worldwith about 4,000 employees in 2021. Among its best-known sagas are Far Cry and Rainbow Six Siege.

Mass layoffs in the video game industry

Layoffs have become widespread in the video game industry after the pandemic. Earlier this year, Microsoft laid off 10,000 employees, including some from Xbox and Bethesda. Another large staff reduction was carried out by CD Projekt Red, around 10%, something that has also happened to a lesser or greater extent at Unity, Riot Games, Blizzard, Crystal Dynamics or Bioware.

