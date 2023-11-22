Ubisoft has shared new and very good news about the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Timeand we couldn’t help but share with you all the information that has appeared on the front page of some international media.

In the end we are talking about a classic in its time, which will return completely remade by the famous company, which is one of the largest in the video game industry currently. The new game didn’t exactly have an easy start, as fans completely rejected the first designs.

This led to Ubisoft having to remake the title and go through a long and extensive internal correction and improvement process. Today, two decades have passed since this game was launched on the market and it was a real success in its time, creating a community that has remained faithful over the years.

As you know, the passionate team at @UbisoftMTL is reimagining this legendary story, and we are glad to announce today that the project has passed an important internal milestone and development is progressing. We look forward to sharing more in the future! — Prince of Persia™ (@princeofpersia) November 21, 2023

The announcement came yesterday, when the official Prince of Persia account congratulated the UbisoftMTL team for overcoming a key and important aspect in the internal development of the game. Which makes us deduce that development is currently going from strength to strength and that the worst is now behind us.

In addition, the publication has been decorated with original sketches of some original game designs from more than twenty years ago that we share with you below:

Via