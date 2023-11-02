Released in October 2021, Far Cry 6 receives its latest patch today on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Ubisoft confirms that they will no longer release any more updates for the title.

Nothing lasts forever, no matter how much you have the genuine Giancarlo Espósito. Of course, we are referring to Far Cry 6, one of the best games of 2021 that presented us with a good villain like Antón Castillo and an earthly paradise like Yara.

Two years have passed since its launch, and the time has come to say goodbye. It is the law of life, especially because the title failed to meet high commercial expectations de Ubisoft.

However, it is a fact that Far Cry 6 It is a great game, considered better than the previous installments of the open world saga. It is the best proof of what is happening to Ubisoft, which has not managed to get off the ground with its recent releases.

There is already talk about the future of Far Cry, which could return twice. Not only with a seventh installment, but also with a multiplayer spin-off. At the moment, there is nothing official.

If you love Far Cry 6, today will be a sad day for you. You can continue playing the title normally, but you will no longer receive updates.

End of support for Antón Castillo

Through its Twitter account, Ubisoft has confirmed the end of support for Far Cry 6. It does not mean that you cannot continue playing, because, in fact, your online servers will remain active. And don’t worry, because they are not expected to close in the short-medium term.

However, the PlayStation, Xbox and PC title you will no longer receive updates. Today the latest patch was released, which fixes some bugs and offers better overall stability.

Ubisoft thanks the fans and the Far Cry 6 community for their support by issuing the following message on their social networks:

”Thank you to the millions of players who joined the fight! Your adventures can continue on Yara without interruption to online services; however, the development team will no longer be making updates for Far Cry 6. We appreciate your passion, creativity, and love for Chorizo, even Antón is proud!”

It’s been two years, although, to tell the truth, the last significant update was released in November 2022.

Far Cry 6 has also had its DLC, such as the nostalgic Joseph: Fall, Pagan: Control and Vaas: Madness, inspired by mythical villains from the Ubisoft franchise. The last one was Lost Between Worlds.

What can we expect from the future? At the moment, Ubisoft has not confirmed what will be the next Far Cry, although a seventh installment is expected to breathe new life into the saga… taking into account the rumors about an online multiplayer spin-off.

Far Cry 6 is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Amazon Luna. Some time ago, Ubisoft broke the exclusivity of the title on the Epic Store with a release on Steam, like other of its games. What did you think of the sixth installment?