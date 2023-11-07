Ubisoft announces 124 layoffs across several Canadian studios and departments as a result of its plan to reduce costs and staff around the world.

Ubisoft continues with its plan to reduce costs and now announces the dismissal of 124 personas, in several departments located almost all in Canada. The company announced this in a statement sent to media such as Kotaku or VGC.

Staff cuts occur in several offices of its administrative teams, Ubisoft IT y Hybridethe special effects studio that helped create The Mandalorian.

“Over the past few months, every team within Ubisoft has been exploring ways to optimize our operations and improve our collective efficiency so that we are better positioned for long-term success,” Ubisoft said in a statement.

“These are not decisions made lightly and we are providing comprehensive support to our colleagues who will be leaving Ubisoft during this transition. We also want to share our utmost gratitude and respect for their many contributions to the company. This restructuring does not affect our production teams” .

Ubisoft adds that all affected Canadian employees will be supported with severance packages, extended benefits where applicable, and professional transition assistance.

Although Ubisoft is French, in Canada it has its largest development studio, Ubisoft Montreal, with about 4,000 employees, which has not been affected in this round of layoffs.

Layoffs in the video game industry and at Ubisoft

In 2023, what many say is one of the best years in video game history, is also a year marked by massive staff cuts at dozens of video game studios.

Ubisoft itself has been cutting staff or closing offices, including that of Ubisoft Spain or the Ubisoft Mobile London studio (creators of Hungry Shark).

In September 2023, the studio had 19,410 employees across all its offices and studios in the world, 1,300 fewer than the 2,729 in September 2022, as a result of a cost reduction policy at Ubisoft. It’s no surprise that they were caught sharing AI-generated art last week…