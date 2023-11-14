Uber is looking for new business models. One of its solutions is Uber Direct, which today arrives in Spain after several years abroad. We are looking at a fast product delivery service. A delivery that from now on will be available in more than 200 cities in Spain.

Uber enters Glovo’s territory. Uber Direct is a white label delivery for online businesses. That is, a company hires Uber Direct and they manage the delivery. It is what is known as ‘last mile delivery’, something that companies such as Glovo or previously Deliveroo already offer in Spain.

Deliveries from less than 2 hours to scheduled. Uber Direct has three different types of deliveries that merchants will be able to offer on their website. The first is an ultra-fast delivery service in less than two hours. The second is delivery on the same day and finally delivery on subsequent days, on a scheduled basis.

The service will be available for most retail sectors, from restaurants, supermarkets, fashion, cosmetics, electronics and culture, toys or pharmacies.

McDonald’s, Apple o Carrefour. Uber Direct has been collaborating with large companies around the world. In the United States they ship products from McDonald’s and Shake Shack, Apple, Sephora, as well as Walmart or 7 Eleven. In the case of Spain and Europe, McDonald’s collaborates precisely with Glovo to send its meals.

In the United Kingdom they collaborate with supermarkets such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s or ASDA and in France with Carrefour. At the moment, it has not been announced which large chains will collaborate with Uber Direct in Spain.

From €5.20 per delivery. The service is fast, has no extra commissions and is easily integrated into the websites. However, it has a minimum cost of 5.20 euros per delivery. It is true that Uber Direct can be a simple solution for businesses that cannot have their own distribution network, but everything has a cost.

According to a report by the company Which, buying through home delivery applications such as Deliveroo or Uber Eats could cost twice as much as buying directly from the same store.

