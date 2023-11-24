Turning point for UBC: Tessarin’s group becomes Combo

Great maneuvers for UBC-United Brands Companythe Vicenza group founded in 2014 by Paolo Tessarin specialized in the development, production and distribution of sports footwear lines for a portfolio of internationally recognized brands, such as Sergio Tacchini, Benetton Group, Gas Jeans, Carrera Jeans, Trussardi, Roberto Cavalli Sport and HEAD, across a network of 38 countries globally.

A few days ago, in fact, the Vicenza court admitted the company to the simplified agreement following the “determination” of Tessarin as sole director which last February had filed a request for access to the negotiated settlement of the crisis, a process closed with the recent rental of the company to Orion srl. Hence the request for a simplified composition to preserve business continuity, a request prepared with the patronage of the lawyer Stefano Ambrosini, one of the most well-known Italian experts on business crises. Contextually Tessarin changed the company name from UBC to Combo.

The company closed the 2022 financial statements with revenues of over 30 million euros but a narrow profit of 178 thousand euros: the financial situation also highlighted a net worth of 10 million against over 26 million in debt, and the increase in interest rates interest brought about the crisis. It is interesting to note that the rental contract which will expire in January 2026 and provides for a monthly rent of 10 thousand euros, was signed with the aforementioned Orion, established at the beginning of this year, of which Combo itself is a 99% shareholder and of which Tessarin himself is the sole director.

The company in 2016 he joined the Elite programcreated by Borsa Italiana to support small and medium-sized companies in their international development and Tessarin had declared at the time: “We face a new phase of expansion with greater skills and an ever greater openness towards the financial markets with a view to future potential listing on the stock exchange as a further step in realizing our investment plans.” Things, however, went differently. Combo shareholders Silvia Tessarin (Paolo’s daughter) and Francesco Manzari are 50% each.

