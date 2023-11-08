In Bahrain, the series’ organizers, the FIA ​​and Automobile Club de l’Ouest, outlined their plan to maintain entry numbers at 2023 levels, while insisting they are still working on an expansion.

Frederic Lequien, head of the WEC, said the 37 cars, same number as this year, is the right number: “That’s the plan, but the goal is to increase the grid in 2025.”

The FIA ​​and ACO arrived at 37 cars because this is the number of pits available for the Imola and Austin races in April and September respectively. These are the circuits on the 2024 calendar with the smallest paddock.

There were 38 cars for this year, but the Porsche GTE #88 managed by Proton Competition until the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 963 LMDh #99 fielded for the following race in Monza were in fact the same car.

“The project of reaching 40 cars proved to be too complicated for the refueling phases,” explained the president of the ACO, Pierre Fillon.

Additionally, some or all of the teams in the new LMGT3 class that will replace GTE Am next year will have to run both cars in a single garage.

“Two cars in the same garage would mean two different fueling systems; it’s unfair,” Fillon continued.

The FIA ​​and ACO have given no guidance on how to resolve this issue for 2025, when Aston Martin arrives in the Hypercar class and Lamborghini is expected to race a second SC63 LMDh.

Fillon said no decision had been made on how the starting grid would be split between the Hypercar and LMGT3 categories, the WEC’s only two classes starting next year following the demise of LMP2, insisting that the decision would be made after registration closes on November 20th, during the next meeting of the FIA/ACO selection committee.

The president of the FIA ​​Endurance Commission, Richard Mille, confirmed that the organizers expect an excess of entries.

Regarding the exclusion of registrations, he said: “Unfortunately we have to make this decision, which is not easy.”

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#38 Hertz Team JOTA Porsche 963: Antonio Felix Da Costa, Will Stevens, Yifei Ye

However, it seems certain that next year the WEC grid will be made up of 19 Hypercars and 18 LMGT3s.

There should be 20 entries in Hypercar if Ferrari goes ahead with its plan to race with three cars.

This number includes just one entry from WEC newcomer Isotta Fraschini, who has confirmed that she has abandoned plans for a second Tipo 6 Competizione LMH.

The nine manufacturers participating in LMGT3 will be Porsche, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Chevrolet, Lexus, Lamborghini, BMW, Ford and McLaren, each with two cars.

There are also potential participants who want Mercedes and Audi to race in LMGT3.

The ACO also clarified the future of the LMGT3 class in the European Le Mans Series.

Only manufacturers represented in LMGT3 in the WEC will be allowed to supply cars to teams racing in the class in the ELMS, which is expected to have just 10 or 12 cars.