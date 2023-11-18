Suara.com – The Indonesian U-17 national team is waiting for its fate to qualify for the last 16 of the 2023 World Cup. These two matches will determine the survival of the team made by Bima Sakti.

As is known, the Indonesian U-17 National Team has played three matches in the group phase of the 2023 U-17 World Cup. As a result, Garuda Asia collected two points and finished third in the standings.

This situation means that the Indonesian U-17 national team still has a chance of qualifying for the last 16 of the 2023 U-17 World Cup. However, the fate of Iqbal Gwijangge et al depends on other teams.

Currently the Indonesian U-17 national team is in fourth place from the best third place. This position is the last of the teams that will qualify.

Well, there are two other teams that have not yet competed and have the potential to overtake the Indonesian U-17 national team. They are Mexico and South Korea.

Therefore, the condition for Garuda Asia to qualify for the last 16 of the 2023 U-17 World Cup is to hope that Mexico and South Korea fail to win.

Or at least Mexico drew 0-0 against New Zealand. Likewise for South Korea, at least a draw against New Caledonia.

If Mexico draws with a score of 0-0, then their goal and point difference will be the same as the Indonesian U-17 national team. However, Bima Sakti’s team excelled in fair play points.

Meanwhile, Mexico and South Korea will compete today, Saturday (18/11/2023) in the final group phase match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup.