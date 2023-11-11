Suara.com – The coach of the Iran U-17 National Team, Hossein Abdi, took his hat off to the Indonesian audience who gave direct support to his team when they overthrew the Brazil U-17 National Team on matchday 1 of Group A of the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

Having been left behind, Iran was able to beat defending champion Brazil at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Saturday (11/11/2023) night.

Iran trailed 0-2 in the first half. However, in the second half they performed sensationally by scoring three goals against Brazil and ultimately winning 3-2.

Well, throughout the match the spectators at JIS were more dominant in providing support for Iran. Like when a Brazilian player brings the ball, the fans actually cheer for them.

Hossein Abdi was touched by the support given by Indonesian supporters in JIS. He felt like Iran was playing at home which motivated the game.

“I really love them (Indonesian fans). They are very good, this is a country that I really respect. I will raise my two hands to (respect them),” said Hossein Abdi in the JIS mixed zone.

The Iran U-17 National Team players celebrate after successfully defeating the Brazil U-17 National Team in the Group C match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Jakarta, Saturday (11/11/2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

“Every time (in the match) they support us when we lose or win. They are our 12th player,” he explained.

Hossein Abdi hopes to continue to receive support from Indonesian fans for the next match. The reason is, two tough opponents await, namely against England (14 November) and New Caledonia (16 November).

“It is a beautiful thing to know that there are citizens who come from other countries to watch the match at this stadium,” he said.

“I really respect and love them. Thank you very much,” concluded the 56-year-old coach.