Suara.com – The Mali national team will face France in the semifinals of the U-17 World Cup after both teams won with identical scores over their opponents in the quarter-finals at the Manahan Stadium in Solo, Central Java, Saturday.

The Mali national team advanced to the semifinals after winning 1-0 over Morocco and France also recorded the same score, 1-0, when they beat Uzbekistan.

The head coach of the Mali U-17 national team, Soumalia Coulimaty, said that he had hoped to score three or four goals against Morocco in that match, but that wish could not be realized even after the first half ended, the score remained 0-0.

“However, we ended up winning 1-0. I think we played better than Morocco,” said Coulimaty.

Mali’s winning goal, scored by Ibrahim Diarra in the 81st minute, also felt very special for number 17 striker Doumbia Mamadou because it helped Mali secure a place in the semifinals.

Thus, Mamadou had the opportunity to return to play because he was absent in that match due to a red card in the previous match.

“He is very grateful to the whole team because he was expelled and couldn’t play with his team. He is very grateful to us. He can play in the semifinals against France,” said Coulimaty.

He is also optimistic that Mali can win the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia even though they have to face France, who have never conceded a goal throughout the tournament.

“We don’t think like that. Many of our players can score goals. We hope that in the next match we can score more goals,” he said.

Meanwhile, the head coach of the Morocco U-17 national team, Said Chiba, said that the meeting between Morocco and Mali went according to initial predictions, namely that the match was tough because Mali was one of the best teams in the championship.

Chiba said his team experienced difficulties from the start of the match but Morocco still tried to play organized and defend until conceding a goal.

“They know that their mistake was not because they didn’t go all out in this game. But, they have filled this game with enthusiasm. They are very impressive. However, the team still feels disappointed because they can’t play again in the next round,” he said.

However, Chiba was still satisfied with his team’s game because all the players fought very well and this championship was part of the development process for all players to continue to get better.