Suara.com – The coach of the Brazil U-17 national team, Phelipe Leal, mentioned one of the factors in his team’s painful defeat to Iran U-17. One of the highlights was the mental breakdown of the Brazilian players in the second half.

The Brazil U-17 national team had to recognize Iran’s superiority in the first matchday of Group A of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Saturday (11/11/2023) evening. Leading by two goals in the first half, in the end Brazil lost 2-3.

Phelipe Leal explained that Iran’s first goal in the second half affected the mentality of the Brazilian players. Moreover, the audience present at JIS, which was dominated by Indonesian fans, immediately shifted their support to Iran.

Iran U-17 National Team footballer Barajeh Yaghoob tries to snatch the ball from Brazil U-17 National Team player Kaua Elias in the Group C match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Jakarta, Saturday (11/11/2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

Indeed, throughout the match the spectators at JIS gave their support to the Iranian players. When the Brazilian player got the ball, the audience immediately shouted.

“In the first half we were two goals ahead but again in the second half Iran scored the first goal which made us mentally shaken. Iran can take advantage of the enthusiasm and support of the fans (at JIS),” said Phelipe Leal when met by media crew including Suara.com in the JIS mixed zone .

“There must be no room for the World Cup to do that. Of course we will bounce back in the second game,” he continued.

Furthermore, Leal admitted that there were no problems regarding the JIS field. Even though it doesn’t look good, according to him, that’s not the reason his team lost to Iran.

Therefore, Brazil will improve themselves so that the next match will be better. Moreover, Brazil is the defending champion of the U-17 World Cup.

“We don’t need to blame the field. We congratulate Iran for appearing enthusiastic and then being able to change the game in the second half. But, the tournament is still long,” he said.

“So later we have to maintain balance. It cannot be tolerated because the first half was good, Iran can respond in the second half. We have to maintain team balance so that in 90 minutes the team can perform better,” he concluded.

Brazil will next play North Caledonia, while Iran meets England. The match takes place at JIS on November 14, 2023.