Suara.com – Ecuador U-17 coach Diego Martinez, who is a participant in the 2023 U-17 World Cup, was confused as to why the committee used a stadium in the middle of rice fields. However, he was stunned after seeing the facilities inside.

The stadium in question is Gelora Bung Tomo (GBT) which will play Group A matches at the 2023 U-17 World Cup. Apart from Ecuador, in this group there are Panama, Morocco and the host of the Indonesian U-17 National Team.

The 2023 U-17 World Cup will take place from 10 November to 2 December. Each participant must have seen directly the venue that will be the location of the match, including Ecuador.

Ecuador Coach Diego Martinez U-17 (Doc. FEF Press).

Diego Martinez admitted that he was confused by the GBT Stadium which was located far from residential areas. There are only rice fields, there are no buildings like in big cities.

“At first I was confused when I saw the atmosphere of the stadium here. Some of the areas around it didn’t look like there were any buildings for resting and there were only rice fields,” said Martinez as quoted from the U-17 World Cup LOC release, Monday (6/11/2023 ).

However, after seeing the facilities and splendor of the GBT Stadium, Martinez’s doubts disappeared. Personally, he appreciated Indonesia’s preparations as host.

“I have to appreciate those who prepared such a magnificent stadium in a rice field area,” he concluded.

Ecuador’s first match will be against the hosts, the Indonesian U-17 National Team, on November 10. Of course this will be an interesting match because the Red and White team will get a lot of support from its own supporters.

Apart from the GBT Stadium, there are three other venues for the 2023 U-17 World Cup. These stadiums are Jalak Harupat (Bandung), Manahan (Solo), and Gelora Bung Tomo (Surabaya).