Stranger Things returns to Dead by Daylight with the Steve, Nancy and the Demogorgon DLC two years after it was removed from sale in 2021.

This pack, one of the most popular when it came out in September 2019, with the recent third season, includes the Demogorgon as a murderer, now Nancy Wheeler y Steve Harrington as survivors.

This Dead by Daylight DLC was removed on November 17, 2021, offering a last minute offer. Now, the pack has already returned to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch.

On the PS Store, this DLC costs 11,99 euros. Includes a killer, two survivors, plus a map, the underground complex under the Hawkins National Laboratoryalong with two exclusive cosmetic items, Steve’s worn-out rolled-up shirt and Nancy’s torn sweatshirt.

This is one of the many DLCs for Dead by Daylight, the asymmetrical multiplayer online horror game that has its own characters. It costs 29.99 euros, and if you want to play with guests from other movies, series or games you will have to pay for DLC separately.

Hay packs de Ash vs. Evil Dead, Pesadilla en Elm Street, Resident Evil, Halloween, Alien, Scream…

Stranger Things also has DLC in Fortnite in addition to Dead by Daylight

It’s been more than a year since the premiere Stranger Things fourth seasonand Netflix has begun to pull strings to get people talking about its star series Stranger Things again, publishing videos and summaries on social networks.

Fortnite, which this week is experiencing its highest peak of activity in years, today also received new cosmetics from Eleven, the Demogorgon and Hopper.

Recently, it was announced that we would learn the origins of Eddie Munson, the fan-favorite character in Stranger Things 4, in addition to revealing details about the play, which will connect with season 5 and the finale of Stranger Things.