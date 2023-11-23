A couple of years ago I let myself be fooled by trends and bought an air fryer. In my case, the one chosen was the Cosori CP158-AF, which was already the reference and over time has continued to be a best-seller… You know: so many people can’t be wrong.

Cosori ‎CP158-AF 5.5 liters

And so it was, the purchase, at least for me, was a complete success. A success because it has helped me eat with less fat (in addition to consuming less oil), and to have a cleaner kitchen than when I used the traditional fryer, among many other advantages.

But precisely, that is not what I have come to tell in this article, since there are already hundreds of posts and videos on the internet for that at this point. Rather, I have come to talk about the accessories that no one told you you would need when you new an air fryer.

oil sprayer





Possibly the most necessary accessory when we buy an air fryer is the oil sprayer. We have all kinds of them, some more recommended than others, some easier to clean, others that get less dirty when used… but what is true is that, in air fryers, we will almost always need to spray our dishes with oil. , so they are a true essential.

I could recommend several, but I’ll stick with this one, generic and with “trigger”, which seems cleaner than others I have used and is also quite economical. We can buy it for only 11.90 euros on Amazon.

Sprayer for cooking. Vaporizer, Olive Oil, Vinegar and Lemon Dispenser.

kitchen brush





Another classic is kitchen brush which we can see in most recipe videos and air fryer tests. It is usually made of silicone suitable for cooking in its entirety, or in two pieces, with a wooden or plastic handle and the silicone brush itself and is a very economical accessory.

The use is clear: it is used either to dip it in oil and “paint” the dish we are going to prepare with it, or to spray it with oil and spread it so that everything is well covered. Its price is usually low, and if we take advantage of packs like this, we can get of units for only 5.99 euros.

2 Pieces 21cm Silicone Kitchen Brush

“Second level” grid





Another of the most recommended purchases is a rack that helps us cooking on two levels. For example, with them we can put some potatoes to fry at the bottom of the basket and one or two fillets on them. There are also those that include skewers, for those who like to cook meat or vegetables in this way.

It is not usually an expensive accessory either, although we must take into account the size of the grate and its height so that it fits with that of our fryer. This pack with two of them for fryers between 3.5 and 4.1 litersit can be a good buy for only 13.99 euros

Pack of 2 Air Fryer Racks for Air Fryers Over 3.5 L

Silicone base





Another accessory that will be especially appreciated by those who do not have or do not use the dishwasher to clean the basket of their fryers is the silicone base. They do not provide any benefit other than not having to rub too much when cleaning it, but they transfer the task of cleaning to the silicone base itself, of course.

They are not a very expensive accessory either. For example, this pack con of units for 5.5 liter freidoras like the Cosori, it costs only 7.50 euros.

Silicone base for 5.5L air fryer, two units

paper bases





Another option to keep the fryer basket cleaner is to use the paper bases. I’m not a big fan of them, because they don’t allow air to circulate through the side vents and the bottom as they should.

In any case, there are users who are more comfortable using them and they don’t cost too much either. For example, this pack with 100 units It can be purchased in various sizes at a price between approximately 15 and 23 euros.

Air Fryer Paper

Silicone molds





We have an intermediate version between the two previous solutions in the silicone moldswhich as an advantage, have handles so they can be easily removed from the fryer basket and They are reusable, not like paper ones.

These molds also do not allow air to circulate as they should, and likewise, they mainly serve to save time when cleaning the basket, but they do not contribute much to our dishes in general, although they can be used, for example, to roast chicken on their own. juice, without it being lost under the grate.

We can find them at affordable prices, such as this one pack of two unitswhich is available on Amazon right now for 18.99 euros.

Pack of two silicone molds

Accessory pack for 5.5 liter fryer





For the end I leave this pack with several accessories of its own. Cosori. One of many, because Amazon is full of similar packs, with more or less components at similar prices, around 30 euros, and it is just a matter of choosing the one that best suits what we are looking for and our fryer.

This one, for example, includes racks for cooking on two levels or with skewers, a flat base for pizzas, a mold for eggs or cupcakes, a silicone base and another mold for cakes and pastries, all for 34.99 euros.

Cosori accessory pack for 5.5L oil-free fryer,

Images | Manu Garcia, Cosori

