This is not a photo of the International Space Station. It is the Chinese Tiangong space station, which did not exist before 2021.

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) has published for the first time three images of the Tiangong complete structure with the Earth in the background. They are taken from the Shenzhou 16 spacecraft, which flew over the station so that an astronaut could take the photos.

The T-shaped space station It was assembled in just two years. The first module was launched into orbit in April 2021. The second module was added in May of that same year. In June the first astronauts arrived. The first spacewalk took place in July. And in 2022 it will be completed with a third module. It is now permanently inhabited.

This impressive feat can only be understood in the context of a space race. The United States banned China from the International Space Station in 2011, and China has since built a powerful human flight program around its own space station.

How the photos were taken





Although they were not published until Tuesday, the photographs were taken on October 30 from the Shenzhou 16 spacecraft, which instead of distancing itself from the space station after its separation, flew over it at 200 meters to obtain the desired images.

There has not been an equal opportunity for Chinese astronauts to capture a full photo of Tiangong from their windows, and the honor fell to Gui Haichaothe first Chinese civilian researcher and astronaut to travel to space.

Three modules and two ships





The images show the three modules that make up the T-structure of the Tiangong space station. They were launched separately and assembled in orbit.

The central module is called Tianhe. The two perpendicular modules are the Laboratorios Mengtian y Wentian, coupled to each side with 55 meter solar panels. In the Wentian module there is a 10-meter-long robotic arm. In the Mengtian module you can see the slots for exposure experiments.

The images also show two spacecraft docked at the front and rear ports of the Tianhe module: the manned ship Shenzhou 17 and the cargo ship Tianzhou 6. The ship Shenzhou 16 had departed minutes before the nadir port, the one facing Earth.

The Chinese Tiangong space station weighs 90 tons, just 20% of what the International Space Station weighs, the largest structure built in space. However, China plans to expand it with three more modules from 2027. In its second phase, Tiangong will change from a T shape to a cross shape; from 90 to 180 tons.

China also boasts that Tiangong has more spacious and orderly spaces than the International Space Station, but it plays with the advantage of the times. The ISS just turned 25 years old and NASA is already planning its retirement. A gigantic space tug will return the old space laboratory to the Pacific Ocean after 2030.

From then on, and until new private space stations arrive, China may be left alone in low Earth orbit.

Images | CMSA

In Xataka | The space race between the United States and China is, above all, a race to see who can spend the most money