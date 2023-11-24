It is not the most recent cosmic ray to hit Earth nor the most powerful. However, in the Amateratsu cosmic ray (as the scientists who have studied it have called it) there are several factors that make it the object of interest of astronomers and physicists. Starting with its origin: unknown.

Very energetic. In 2021, a very energetic particle from outer space, a cosmic ray, reached the detectors of the Telescope Array experiment, located in Utah. It is one of the most energetic particles detected in its class: 224 exaelectronvolts (EeV).

For reference, the most energetic cosmic ray ever detected, the Oh-My-God particle detected in 1991, was 320 EeV. On the other hand, these particles are usually classified as ultra-high energy cosmic rays (UHECR) when they exceed an EeV.

This places them orders of magnitude above that achieved by particles in accelerators. For example, the Large Hadron Collider can reach 13.6 teraelectronvolts (TeV) of energy after its most recent improvements. The 224 EeV of this particle is equivalent to 224,000 TeV.

Emerging from nowhere. But the most important characteristic of this cosmic ray may not be so much its energy as the fact that it seems to come from nowhere. And, when following the trail of this particle to find its origin, the researchers came across absolute nothingness, a notoriously empty region of the cosmos.

UHECRs are often associated with highly energetic cosmic phenomena, from gamma ray bursts to black holes and active galactic nuclei. However, researchers have not been able to associate this lightning bolt with any of these phenomena.

How is it possible? The main hypothesis is that the particle did not have a straight trajectory. These rays can be deflected by interactions with other particles, such as magnetic fields. The problem is that its high energy should make this particle less affected by these forces that try to deflect it.

““Beyond the standard model.” For researchers who have been analyzing the arrival of this particle, this mystery can open the door to new knowledge about particle physics. Perhaps the particle may have its origin in a hitherto unknown physical phenomenon (for example the decay of dark matter), or we may be dealing with the effects of phenomena unknown to the standard model.

“No promising astronomical object that fits the direction from which the cosmic ray arrived has been identified, suggesting the possibility of unknown astronomical phenomena and a new physical origin beyond the standard model,” explained Toshihiro Fujii, one of the authors. of the study.

Telescope Array. The detection of this particle was carried out through the Telescope Array experiment. This experiment consists of a detector composed of 507 stations with small scintillation detectors spread throughout an area of ​​700 square kilometers in the desert plains of the state of Utah.

These devices do not detect the particle itself but the trace it leaves when interacting with the particles in our atmosphere. This implies that there are still details we don’t know about the particle itself. Details of the study have been recently published in the journal Science.

Amaterasu. The last of the curiosities of this discovery has nothing to do with physics but with the name with which the team, led by Japanese researchers, baptized this particle: Amaterasu.

Amaterasu is the Japanese goddess of the Sun, instrumental in the creation of Japan according to Shinto mythology. For researchers, the mystery of this goddess would be comparable to that of the particle named in her honor.

Imagen | Osaka Metropolitan University/L-INSIGHT, Kyoto University/Ryuunosuke Takeshige