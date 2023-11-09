The end of the actors’ strike puts an end to the nightmare in Hollywood, but passes the baton to the jugglers’ circus of balancing calendars and agendas.

SAG-AFTRA y la AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement that, if ratified, will end several months of uncertainty in Hollywood. However, the union has called off the actors’ strike, so all suspended productions can return to work.

Naturally, after almost 200 days of delays, first due to the writers’ strike and then the actors’ strike, the shooting plans of many films have gone to waste.

Sign up for HBO Max Spain

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog.

Register

Studios now face the difficult situation of juggling their productions to ensure that actors can fulfill their commitments. This will still mean some industry-leading delays in getting all the pieces to fit together, but certain projects will also be prioritized.

Warner Bros. Picturesfor example, is clear about two of its priorities in video game adaptations: Minecraft and the sequel to Mortal Kombat.

Two priority video game adaptations for Warner

As reported by Deadline, Warner hopes to begin filming both films in the early stages of 2024. They will do so with the certainty that the agreement reached by SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP will be ratified, which will be put to a vote in the coming weeks.

Minecraft is the movie starring Jason Momoa y Bryan Cranston based on the immensely popular video game Mojang. Jared Hess will occupy the director’s chair.

As to Mortal Kombat 2will recover the cast of the movie of 2021 from New Line Cinema – owned by Warner -, with Hiroyuki Sanada, Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks, Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano, Joe Taslim, Ludi Lin, Tati Gabrielle and Adeline Rudolph. Simon McQuoid He will repeat as director in the sequel.

Warner Bros. Discovery has been realigning its film and television schedules for weeks, and we’ll likely see some more changes in the coming days as the dust of the strike settles.