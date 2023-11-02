Six Flags and Cedar Fair, two giants of US amusement parks, merge in a historic agreement that is revolutionary for the industry and worrying for competition and users?

Six Flags y Cedar Fairthe two largest amusement park companies in the United States (except Disney and Universal, which play in “another league”) have announced a historic agreement to merge and become authentic leisure giant.

Hours after the Wall Street Journal reported the news, the two companies have made it public in a joint statement in which they announce this Merger of Equals, although the new company will be renamed Six Flags.

The new Six Flags will now have 42 parks in total (27 amusement parks and 15 water parks) in 17 states in the United States, as well as Canada and Mexico.

Six Flags and Cedar Fair, two giants that merge to compete against Disney and Universal

The CEO of Cedar Fair, Richard Zimmermanwill be the president of the company, while Selim BassoulCEO of Six Flags, will serve as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“Our merger with Six Flags will bring together two of North America’s iconic amusement park companies to establish a highly diversified presence and a stronger operating model to enhance park offerings and performance,” Zimmerman said.

This agreement represents a revolution for the theme park industry in the United States and strengthens them when it comes to competing with Disney and Universal, an industry (the parks) that is booming after the end of the pandemic. Recently, Disney announced the investment of 60 billion dollars only in its parks division.

Both chains operated dozens of amusement parks differentiated from Disney and Universal by the greater presence of attractions and giant roller coasters, but very little theming (hence why they are considered “amusement” parks rather than theme parks).

However, they did have some IPs, such as Snoopy and Peanuts in the case of Cedar Fair and the entire catalog of Looney Tunes and DC superheroes in Six Flags. Originally, Parque Warner Madrid was operated by Six Flags, although now they only have a presence in North America.

The merger between Six Flags and Cedar Fair worries many fans

The agreement will be closed in mid-2024 if there are no setbacks, and the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) does not oppose an agreement that, a priori, may be worrying for the other regional parks or chains that are below themand that now they will face almost an oligopoly between Six Flags, Disney y Universal (in United States).

If they already aggressively went after Microsoft to buy Activision, this is not very different… but at the moment they have not shown any signs of opposition.

On the other hand, doubts also arise about whether this merger could be detrimental in the long term for Six Flags and Cedar Fair, two historical rivals, when it comes to innovating, improving their product and taking care of it.

And also for the consumers: the price of season passes or the fate of the company’s smallest or oldest parks, which could be forgotten among its dozens of properties is something that is already worrying in the circles of park enthusiasts after the merger between Six Flags and Cedar Faira before and after in the history of amusement parks, although it is something that we see from afar from Europe.