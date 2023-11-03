Are you enjoying Super Mario Bros. Wonder And all the wonders that this great title offers? It couldn’t be any other way, since the game has been one of the most anticipated releases and is full of incredible details that, without a doubt, are making us all enjoy it. As you well know, in Nintendo We are working hard daily to be able to offer you the most complete content. Today, we want to share with you two tricks that you will surely appreciate a lot if there are some levels that are difficult for you.

Two tricks to get infinite lives in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Pay close attention to short that our collaborator Leandro has made, since you must do a series of specific actions to be able, nothing more and nothing less, to obtain unlimited lives! Isn’t it nice to have immortality in an adventure as challenging as the one that Mario and company embark on?

If there is any other detail of this great title that eludes you, do not hesitate to take a look at our complete guide to Super Mario Bros. Wonder. If you still have doubts about whether or not to buy this great video game about Mario’s adventures, we highly recommend that you take a look at: Super Mario Bros. Wonder: everything you need to know about the most anticipated Switch game.

