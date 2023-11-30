On Wednesday in Germany two boys aged 15 and 16 were arrested on charges of planning an attack on the Christmas markets in Leverkusen, a few kilometers from Cologne, in the north-west of the country. According to the German prosecutor’s office, the 15-year-old boy wrote in a group chat that he had obtained fuel to blow up a van at the market, while the 16-year-old was his accomplice. Again according to the prosecutor’s office, cited by the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, the two teenagers had also planned to leave Germany immediately after the attack to join a group linked to the Islamic State (or ISIS) in Afghanistan. The police said they had searched the fifteen-year-old’s house, but did not find traces of fuel; the boy is under investigation for attempted murder and for planning to commit acts of violence.

The plan of the two teenagers may recall the attack on the Christmas markets carried out on 19 December 2016 in Berlin, in which a man driving a truck hit several people, killing 12 and injuring around 40. The main suspect for the attack, Anis Amri, was killed a few days later by the police in Sesto San Giovanni, north of Milan, after being stopped for a routine check. Before the arrest of the two boys, the German intelligence agency had said that the alert level for possible terrorist threats in the country had been raised due to the attack carried out by Hamas against Israel on October 7th.