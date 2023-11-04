November 1st, shortly after 6pm. The Ryanair flight is departing from Madrid, heading towards Bologna. As the aircraft was preparing to take off, however, the wing collided with another plane from the same company, causing serious damage and a noise loud enough to frighten the passengers, who started screaming in terror.

After the impact, the vehicle stopped and the passengers, none of whom were injured, were made to get out. There was a lot of fear on board, also due to the big bang that was heard during the impact, but fortunately there was no further damage. Passengers therefore had to wait extra hours before being able to return to Italy. A girl filmed the incident on social media and the video went viral. The ironic comments were not long in coming, with many users raising doubts about the reliability of the airline.