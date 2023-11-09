War in the Middle East, the impossible recipe between Hamas and Israel

With the atrocious and cowardly attack of Hamas ad Israel of last October 7 and the very harsh response of the Netanyahu Government, the litany on the “miraculous” solution of two peoples in two states has once again begun. As if time had not passed, conflicts had not followed one another and the peace plans had not been ignored by both sides.

As if the solution to the “Palestinian question” (as it was called in the 1970s) or the “Israeli-Palestinian question”, as it is currently defined, almost took on the contours – let it be said with respect – of banality: one land, two states, two peoples.

Yet everyone knows that much vaunted solution, declaimed, invoked is nothing more than a mirage; an impossible recipe at least until a series of elements find a composition at an internal level as well as at an area level, in one field as in the other.

To hypothesize a realistic prospect of peaceful coexistence for what should more correctly be defined as the “Middle Eastern drama”, it is – first of all and above all – necessary to remove from the table (i.e. resolve) the elements of clear incompatibility starting from the geographical front, from what we could define as “the Islamic question”, from the causes of mistrust and finally from the question of questions: Jerusalem.

For the security of Israel the Gaza Strip, inserted in the living body of Israel with direct access to the sea and Raffa’s “loophole” towards the Sinai and Egypt, is a structural danger and a constant threat, incompatible by its nature with good coexistence. Identical scenario, on the opposite front, with the Jewish colonies in the West Bank and East Jerusalem representing a “challenge”, if not a real obstacle, to the foundation of the Palestinian state. Therefore, to imagine any possible coexistence, these two elements of structural barrier to peace must be eliminated (Gaza should return under Israeli control and the settlers leave Palestinian land).

How should it be addressed and resolved Islamic question. Without a settlement of the Shiite-Sunni dispute in separate lands entrusted to the government of different entities, peace will never be possible. Hamas, born in 1987 as a Sunni wing for the liberation of Palestine and financed by Lebanon and Iran, has always been – first of all – a problem for the Palestinians: both for the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) under the regency of Yasser Arafat who now for the Palestinian National Authority (born following the Olso agreements) led by Abu Mazen leader of Fatah.

Finally the mutual distrust and the question of Jerusalem. The geo-strategic nature of Israel as a US garrison in the entire Middle East which makes it an iron vessel among earthenware vessels is undoubtedly an element of “disturbance” to hopes for peace as demonstrated by Iran’s threats in these hours. As regards, then, the age-old question of Jerusalem which perhaps the Oslo agreements have, if possible, aggravated, for the protection of all religious expressions it should be considered as a “moral heritage of humanity” and, from the “Holy City” , become an autonomous and neutral UN protectorate.

It is not enough! Healing these wounds is the necessary viaticum but not sufficient for peace. We also need a perspective of the future, of economic and cultural development for the entire Middle Eastern area. Perspective that could be offered and guaranteed by a confederation of the Mediterranean Middle East (Palestinian State-West Bank, Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Cyprus etc.) according to the cooperative, mutual recognition and collaborative spirit of the “Abraham Accords” (venerated prophet both from the Jewish religion and from Islam and Christianity).

A confederation open to the progress of the entire Middle East today characterized by immense social, cultural, political and economic inequalities: perfect humus for the proliferation of radicalism and political-religious terrorism.

