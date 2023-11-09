On Tuesday, a man shot and killed two people who were taking part in an anti-mining protest. Protesters were blocking a stretch of the Pan-American Highway, about 50 kilometers south of Panama City, the country’s capital. In a video released on social media, a man is seen with a gun in his hand arguing with the demonstrators and after a few minutes he shoots two of them. The man was arrested by the police, who did not release information on his identity.

Strong protests have been underway in Panama for weeks against a new permit granted to Minera Panama, a subsidiary of Canadian company First Quantum Minerals, to resume copper extraction in a mine surrounded by rainforest. The permit will be valid for twenty years, extendable for another twenty. Protesters argue that reopening the mine will damage the surrounding environment, including causing water contamination. However, the Panamanian government has said that the permit will create thousands of new jobs.

