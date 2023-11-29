Suara.com – The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) responded to news that stated that there were allegations of involvement of two KPK leaders, apart from the inactive KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri, in the extortion case against former Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL).

Head of the KPK News Section, Ali Fikri, said that they had not received any information regarding this matter.

“So far there has been no information. Please ask Polda Metro Jaya because this is not handled by the KPK,” Ali was quoted as saying Suara.com on Wednesday (29/11/2023).

He said that if the alleged extortion case involving Firli was handled by the KPK, they would update their investigation.

“If it is handled by us, we will definitely convey the progress of the KPK’s handling of cases, as a form of transparency in the KPK’s work,” he said.

“We will definitely publish everything as long as it doesn’t interfere with the investigation process,” he continued.

Fired as Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission

President Jokowi Widodo or Jokowi has officially dismissed Firli temporarily as chairman of the KPK, following his designation as a suspect in alleged extortion of former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo. Jokowi appointed Nawawi Pomolango as interim KPK chairman.

“President Joko Widodo has signed the Presidential Decree on the Temporary Dismissal of KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri, as well as appointing Nawawi Pomolango as Interim Chairman of the KPK,” said the Coordinator of the President’s Special Staff, Ari Dwipayana, in a statement quoted Suara.comFriday (24/11/2023).

Jokowi preferred Nawawi over the three deputy chairmen of the Corruption Eradication Commission, Alexander Marwata, Nurul Ghufron and Johanis Tanak.

“This presidential decree was signed by President Jokowi at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, Friday evening, November 24 2023, after arriving from a working visit from West Kalimantan,” said Ari.

Official Suspect

Firli’s dismissal from the position of Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission after he was officially named a suspect in the extortion case against SYL. The determination of Firli Bahuri’s suspect status was carried out by Polda Metro Jaya on Wednesday (23/11/2023).

This case started with a public complaint on August 12 2023. The extortion case is suspected to be related to the corruption case at the Ministry of Agriculture which ensnared SYL. On October 6 2023, the police upgraded the case status to the investigation stage.

In the course of the investigation, Polda Metro Jaya examined at least around 90 witnesses, including experts. Before becoming a suspect, Firli was questioned twice, as was SYL.

A series of forced efforts in the form of searches were also carried out at the two houses where Firli lived, at Villa Galaxy, Jaka Setia, South Bekasi, Bekasi City, West Java, and at house number 46 on Jalan Kartanegara, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.