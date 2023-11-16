Brendan Wayne and Katee Sackhoff add fuel to the fire with their comments on season 4 of The Mandalorian.

When season 3 of The Mandalorian came to an end, many thought that the serie of Star Wars, as such, would also do so, and that its characters would appear in other content of the franchise. That changed when it was confirmed that season 4 was in development, although then the strikes came and the rest is history.

But the demands of scriptwriters and actors have already been satisfied in Hollywood and the machinery is set in motion again on all fronts, which includes the new episodes of The Mandalorian that will bring back Your Djarin (Peter Pascal) y From Groguour beloved Baby Yoda.

To accelerate the hype train, two of the stars of The Mandalorian have spoken openly about the imminent filming of the fourth season of the series. Star Wars.

The first to speak was Katee Sackhoffwho gives life to Bo-Katan Kryze in the franchise. She while she posed with her daughter while she was wearing the character’s wig and basically confirms that she will get back into the role.

The Mandalorian season 4 progresses

It was much clearer Brendan Wayne, one of the actors who dons Din Djarin’s beskar armor in the series. In a post on Instagram with the team he trains, the Lady Lancers, Wayne confirms that, with the strike over, season 4 of The Mandalorian is moving forward.

This leaves us with doubts about when filming of the new episodes could begin, something that points to 2024, since before that is as unlikely as it is absurd due to the presence of the Christmas holidays.

Although Peter Pascal filming of The Last of Us begins in January, the actor is not required during principal photography of The Mandalorian in almost any case, so production could start in January or February, depending on how polished the scripts are. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

We will be attentive to the news of the new season of The Mandalorian which, for the first time, will start with an interesting mystery of what it will address, since the third was the closing of the first great adventure of Din Djarin and Din Grogu.