Yes, we already have them available! Here we get undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that more available content has already been officially offered, in the form of Terraincursiones.

This time, the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, it has now been confirmed that the next Teraraids event has already been launched, focused on this Pokémon. These are the details for Scarlet and Purple:

It’s a battle against Eevee in 7-Star Tera Raids Has Normal Tera Type Can only be caught once per Pokémon Scarlet and Purple save file This event will run from 00:00 UTC on November 17 to 23:59 UTC on November 20, 2023 You have our guide to defeat him here and the rewards he gives here And these are his details:

Eevee data from the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Teraraid event. It is very easy to defeat, we leave you a possible strategy in the answer. pic.twitter.com/b97A7GjHwh — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) November 17, 2023

But that’s not all, since it has also already been launched a new Mass Appearance event focused on Eevee:

It focuses on Eevee These are the Emblems it has in Paldea and Noroteo: Paldea: Nervousness Emblem, the Passion Emblem, the Intellect Emblem or the Confusion Emblem Noroteo: Mischief Emblem, the Illusion Emblem, the Composure Emblem or the Insecurity Emblem This event is will take place from 00:00 UTC on November 17 to 23:59 UTC on November 20, 2023

