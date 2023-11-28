Hamas and Israel have agreed on two more days of truce, in which there will be new mutual exchanges of hostages and prisoners. The truce began last Friday and was supposed to end on Monday evening: the Israeli government had made it known from the beginning that it was willing to grant a one-day extension for every ten additional hostages freed by Hamas, and that otherwise it would start bombing the Strip again. Gaza.

The extension of the suspension of fighting was announced on Monday evening by Qatar, which is negotiating between the parties, and by the US government. The Israeli government did not officially confirm the agreement, but spoke about it implicitly by announcing that it had approved a list of 50 more Palestinian prisoners to be released in the coming days.

Meanwhile on Monday evening Hamas freed 11 hostages – 3 French citizens, 2 Germans and 6 Argentinians – while shortly after midnight local time (11pm Italian time) Israel freed 33 Palestinian prisoners. At the moment it is not known how many of these are women and minors. In total, in the first four days of the truce, Hamas freed 50 hostages, while 150 Palestinians were freed by Israel.

– Read also: The complicated issue of “genocide” charges against Israel

The agreement for the extension of the truce was welcomed by the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, who for weeks had been calling for a suspension of the fighting to allow the Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip to be helped. Guterres commented on the extension of the truce by calling it “a glimmer of hope and humanity in the midst of the darkness of war”, and said he “strongly” hoped that this would give the United Nations an opportunity to increase humanitarian aid to the population of Gaza.

In the first days of the truce, the United Nations delivered some humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing in Egypt, the only active land crossing with the Strip. However, the United Nations would also like to use the Kerem Shalom crossing, which is controlled by Israel and which has so far remained closed. Meanwhile, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry told BBC that negotiations are already underway to further extend the truce and that the Qatari government is “quite confident” that an agreement can be reached.