Two Jewish schools in Canada were targeted by shootings. Photo/Illustration

OTTAWA – Two schools Jews in Montreal, You have become a shooting target. There were no victims in this incident. The local police are investigating the incident.

Montreal police spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant said police received two 911 calls. The first at around 08.20 and the second before 08.50 local time.

In both cases, callers reported that the front doors of the schools had been struck by bullets.

“However, the police cannot confirm whether there is a connection between the incidents,” he said as quoted by CBC, Friday (10/11/2023).

It is not clear when the shooting took place.

One of the schools, Talmud Torah Elementary School, is located on Saint-Kevin Avenue in the city’s Cote-des-Neiges neighborhood. At least one bullet casing was found at the scene, according to Brabant.

Another school, Yeshiva Gedola of Montreal, is located on Deacon Road, also in Cote-des-Neiges.

Brabant said both schools were empty at the time of the shooting and no one was injured.

David Oliel, a student studying at Yeshiva Gedola, said the incident will not deter him from openly practicing his faith.