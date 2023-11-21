Former Niantic employees believe that there was prejudice during their time at the company, while they affirm: “We do not believe that the action is justified.”

Niantic are the creators of games in mobiles for iOS y Android like Pokémon GO, Monster Hunter Now and Pikmin Bloom, but a demand fingers examples Due to sexual prejudices, they have been involved in controversy.

With this they seek to bring the smartphone game creators before the courts under said complaints for alleged labor discrimination in the work environment.

This has been challenged in Los Angeles by the company itself, which seeks to dismiss the case and have it submitted to arbitration. And it’s curious, because the company said that its former employees already accepted it.

The legal dispute originally began in July, when a Niantic employee out of work – because they eliminated positions in the summer – alleged that it was a “boys club” and that she was paid less than a male colleague despite having a higher position.

The anonymous former employee also alleged that she had been told her salary was lower because she had raised a series of questions about sexual prejudices within the company; After this, in September another employee joined her.

The case became a collective demand against Nianticalleging that it “systematically devalued the work of female employees and especially women of color, including the plaintiffs.”

Does the Niantic Labs logo in each game hide more than what it is…?

From Eurogamer they saw the documents and both affirm that Niantic’s management showed “flagrant favoritism… towards men” that “permeates the company” from its CEO John Hanke to (…) the board of directors with “FOJs”; John’s friends and much of the power.

And now that it has reached court, the hearing is yet to be decided whether to continue or be dismissed before arbitration, but the plaintiffs argue that Niantic’s agreement excludes claims of said prejudices and therefore should be in court.

The aforementioned medium contacted Niantic and they have responded, but they distance themselves from the accusations and say that they “do not reflect” the operation of the company.

Best gaming routers to speed up your internet connection

If you need the fastest and most stable connection possible when playing, here you can consult a list of top-level gaming routers.

See list

“Niantic is committed to maintaining a fair and welcoming workplace, one where we create games that bring people together in the real world,” said a Niantic spokesperson.

“While we take the allegations very seriously, they do not reflect how we operate as a company and we do not believe the action has merit.”

We’ll see how this whole thing turns out around the two former Niantic employees who sued the creators of Pokémon GO for sexual bias.