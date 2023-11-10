With the idea of ​​always going further when it comes to innovating in smartphones, Humane, a startup founded by former Apple employees, has been developing its first device for much of this year called AI Pin.

Finally, this has managed to see the light and yesterday, Thursday, It was finally presented for nothing more and nothing less than $699, with a monthly subscription fee of $24which includes a phone number, cloud storage, and unlimited queries to AI models.

To give you an idea, this square device Magnetically attaches to clothing, being more than a simple magnet; runs on a customized version of the T-Mobile network, with access to AI models from Microsoft and OpenAI.

The heart of AI Pin, as you can see, lies in its mini projector, a feature that differentiates it from mobile phones or any other device with a screen. Instead of a regular screen, The AI ​​Pin uses this projector to display information, which is also equipped with a 13 Mpx camera and a speaker with which you can communicate for a call.

Humane

Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, co-founders of Humane, comment: “We are delighted to reveal that our first device will be called the Humane Ai Pin. Our Ai Pin offers people the opportunity to take AI with them everywhere and usher in a new era of personal mobile computing without interruptions, without screens and with sensors.

Works with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, uses a camera, depth and motion sensors to track the environment. Without a screen, Humane has devised new ways of interaction, such as using voice, a green laser projector to display information on the hand, and gestures in front of the camera.

“Humane is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. for this unique device and form factor. Humane’s first device will be powered by an advanced Snapdragon platform from Qualcomm Technologies,” its creators explain in a press release.

Humane

The Pin’s operating system, called Cosmos, offers a more fluid and versatile experience, activating various AI and tools according to the user’s needs. As they explain, it seems that It does not seek to replicate a set of applications, but rather to be a dynamic system that adapts to circumstances.

The Pin’s minimalist interface is managed through Humane.center, a tool that allows configuration and customization of the device. In addition to its laser projection and touch control capabilities, the Pin focuses on voice interaction, allowing for voice commands, composing messages, and summarizing emails.

Humane

Its software, AI Mic, connects the device to AI models from Microsoft and OpenAI, highlighting access to ChatGPT and the ability to write messages in a personalized style. Functionality ranges from language translation to food identification to providing nutritional information.

With all this, there is no doubt that the AI ​​Pin will at least fight to position itself as more than a simple gadget. It is presented as a portable search engine powered by artificial intelligence.

Although the Pin will begin shipping in early 2024, pre-sales begin on November 16. The question now is whether it will really become, for that price—along with the subscription—what they are looking for: to be the great substitute for mobile phones.

“Humane’s Ai Pin will offer a superior AI experience and feature a variety of on-device AI capabilities. Its revolutionary and elegant form factor is packed with powerful performance so that it can understand contextual information in real time and provide the user with new and exciting experience. We can’t wait to see where they take this device,” adds Dev Singh, vice president of business development at Qualcomm Technologies.