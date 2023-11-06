PlayStation will no longer have connectivity with Twitter (X): we will no longer be able to share screenshots or videos on Elon Musk’s social network from PS5 or PS4.

The ability to share screenshots or clips of our games in Twitter It was one of the great advances of the last generation of consoles, increasingly connected to social networks. But that feature, which has already been disabled on Xbox, will also go away. PlayStation.

Just a few minutes ago, PlayStation users who were playing on their PS5 and PS4 encountered a message, which reads as follows:

IMPORTANT CHANGE FOR PLAYSTATION COMMUNITIES ON YOUR PS5 CONSOLE

Starting November 13, 2023, integration with Publish and view content, trophies and other activities on X directly from PS5/PS4 (or by linking an X account to do so).

You will no longer be able to share screenshots of your game on Twitter from the PS5, but there are other ways

As of September 13, this convenient function will disappear, but fortunately we are quite covered if we have the official PlayStation apps (and the same goes for Xbox).

Every time you take a screenshot with the Share button, it will be automatically added to your mobile application. You will only have to enter, download it to your gallery and share it however you want.

The reason for this change has not been explained, but it probably has to do with the changes that the platform formerly known as Twitter is undergoing, and which everyone continues to call Twitter, due to its capricious owner, Elon Musk.

The social network has not stopped losing money since Musk is in charge, despite the massive layoffs a year ago, while considering different ways to monetize it: from selling account names for up to $50,000, to charging for using Twitter, a change which, if carried out for all users, could mean the end of the social network… which as of November 13 will no longer work on PS5 or PS4.