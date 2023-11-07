That PlayStation consoles lose a function that was present since their launch has become a curious habit. The most recent is the disappearance of Twitter on PS5 and PS4. Technically we are referring to the social platform known as “X” after Elon Musk’s great rebranding, but the truth is that all the menus of both consoles continue to refer to it by its original name. And given what we have seen, we will not see the logo change.

What does this mean? As media such as Insider Gaming have begun to report, the notice is being made via direct notification from the consoles, indicating that starting next November 13 X features will be completely disabled on PlayStation consoles. Including the possibility of sharing our captures and recordings or showing our trophies. And, by extension, that others see it from our account.





Starting November 13, 2023, integration with X (formerly known as Twitter) will no longer work on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. This includes the ability to view any content published on ability to post and view content, trophies and games on X directly from PS5 and PS4 (or a link with an X account)

“X”, or Twitter – as it is still shown on PlayStation – has been integrated into Sony consoles, enabling the share button on PS4 or create on PS5 to show our best moments or milestones in games in two simple steps after linking the accounts. It’s not that those buttons are now obsolete, mind you, since we will continue to be able to broadcast on Twitch, take our gameplays to YouTube or send our content directly to our groups and contacts.

How to share screenshots and achievements starting November 2023

Sony makes this determination months after Microsoft made the same decision: Xbox consoles also offered the possibility of sharing content on Twitter from their launch and until shortly after the current “X” changed owners. Starting November 13, and barring any last-minute surprises, the only console that will allow us to take our screenshots and plays directly will be the Nintendo Switch.

The curious thing is that, for a few weeks now, Elon Musk’s social network has been carrying out tests to be able to broadcast games directly on its platform. It will be interesting to see how that feature is implemented now that Xbox and PlayStation consoles will no longer work with “X.”

The question, from here, asks itself: what alternatives are there to take our moments when playing on PlayStation?

In the absence of alternatives, Sony’s official solution is to import our content via the PlayStation App for mobile phones and, from there, take it to the social network we want. In the case of PS5, the three previous steps to automatically upload screenshots and videos are:

Link the PS5 to the PlayStation App. The PS5 console must be in rest mode and have the setting enabled Stay connected to the Internet. For the PlayStation App, you have to go to Library, go to Catches and select Activate.





From here we must take into account two distinctions:

The screenshots will be available in the PlayStation mobile app for 14 days after its creation on the PS5 console. Only gameplay Videos with a duration of less than 3 minutes will be uploaded as long as they are not 4K.

The last option, if we do not want to lose the content created after two weeks, is to send it via direct message to one of our contacts or PlayStation groups. Thus, by accessing that message from the PlayStation App, we can get hold of the content.

It may not be ideal, and it is certainly a step backwards, but both solutions are more convenient than “plan B”, which consists of manually putting the images on a USB device and taking them to a PC. In any case, starting next week it will be time to take detours.

