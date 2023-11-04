Elon Musk and the new Twitter logo

Twitter collapses, the expert: “Musk doesn’t understand anything about social media, he could sell…”

Who knows what it feels like to lose 25 billion dollars in a year. You should ask Elon Muskwho saw the value of “his” halved Twitter (now X) paid a whopping 44 billion. Today, in fact, the social network would be close to “only” 19 billion dollars on the market (-55% of the value). A year has passed since the purchase of Twitter by the South African genius master of Tesla e Space X and, now, there is no risk of speaking too soon by calling it a bad deal.

But to delve deeper into the issue, trying to analyze the reason behind the collapse of the social network of the blue bird (replaced by an anonymous X), Affaritaliani.it asked Edoardo Fleischneramong the leading internet, media and communication experts in Italy.

“First of all, Musk he’s completely in the wrong sector,” says the expert. “The billionaire has built his boundless empire (assets are estimated at around 250 billion dollars, as Forbes writes, ed.) on engineering companies based on steel. Teslafor land vehicles and Space X for the space ones,” he explains.

READ ALSO: Tim, Merlyn has 0.006% of the shares, but has delegated packages. From who?

“In short, he doesn’t understand anything about social media. Moving into mass communication was nothing more than a whim,” she continues. “Looking at his billionaire ‘colleagues’, one above all Mark Zuckerberghe realized that he too wanted a computer toy and got involved in this new adventure which is taking away not only a lot of money but also a lot of the reputation as an ‘infallible genius’ that he had built up over the years”, continues Fleischner.

But what, then, are the actual causes of the collapse? “The management of Musk it is the main ax that has fallen on the company”, he explains. “The biggest mistake was changing the name to Twitter. This is a real ‘suicidal’ move,” she explains. “The name of the social network was so influential and solid that it entered the language and dictionaries of the whole world. The word ‘tweet’, in fact, was born precisely to indicate a ‘thought’ expressed and published on social media”, he explains. “Changing this aspect,” she continues, “made the brand lose a huge chunk of power.”

“Secondly, Musk in the very first days of taking office he ‘eliminated’ almost all the management and, over the course of the year, around 80% of the employees”, explains the expert. “Of course, at the beginning he will certainly have saved some money, but the move was fatal in the long term,” he continues. “By firing the workforce, first and foremost the former CEO Parag Agrawalthe new owner has kicked out the only people with the experience necessary to run the ‘business'”, he continues.

READ ALSO: Underwear is popular, with a 20 million euro dividend for Sandro Veronesi

“And faced with this crisis situation, competitors like Threads (il Twitter Of Mark Zuckerberged.), they pressed on the accelerator, taking advantage of the evident incompetence of the new management, thus trying to take away the primacy”, explains Fleischner again.

And it couldn’t be missed advertising collection. “With the new ‘line’ of social media, the one according to which everyone is free to express their opinion whatever it may be, the tycoon has lost a large number of advertisers, who are against wanting to associate their brands with a company that allows, in in a certain way, racist and/or anti-Semitic statements.”

But his political exposure also doesn’t help. “This is a type of behavior that detracts from social media,” explains the expert. “Musk he openly declares that he is leaning towards the ‘right’. And this, undoubtedly, brought him some benefits by ingratiating himself with the support of someone, but in doing so he inevitably excluded the part of the ‘public’ belonging to the other parties”.

READ ALSO: Lottomatica buys Sks365 for 639 million: boom on the stock market

A situation that appears catastrophic. But what can the new owner do now to revive the company? “I think the only sensible move is to take a step back. He has already tried by appointing a new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, which comes from the world of communication, but evidently it wasn’t enough”, he explains. “Musk should bring back to the company all the people he sent away, giving his new creation a fleet of truly competent personnel,” he continues.

“Another idea would be to sell for half the price at which you acquired it. I believe it is the least likely option, as it would mark the real decline of the immaculate and shining ‘career’ as an entrepreneur pursued to date. But with a character of this type it is difficult to make certain predictions… It should also be considered that with the Twitter affair, Musk has lost much of the esteem he previously enjoyed as a sort of infallible genius, so he might even think about it… ”, he finally concludes Fleischner.

Subscribe to the newsletter